The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | A big change in thinking: 'The Klansman's Son'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Like father, like son. Don Black believes wholeheartedly in the supremacy of the white race, and in a wide of array of threats to that supremacy. His son, R. Derek Black, went right in line, following dad's creation of the neo-Nazi website Stormfront with Stormfront for Kids. But over time, Derek came to think differently, and realized that people he really cared about did not think the way he did. Not even close. After considerable soul-searching, R. Derek Black converted from his old ways, in a big way. He tells the story of that journey in the book The Klansman’s Son: My Journey from White Nationalism to Antiracism: A Memoir. The details are both fascinating and occasionally revolting. We visit with Derek Black for the shorter version of his change of heart.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
