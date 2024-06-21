Mon 9:00 AM | Common Ground Conversations: Gina DuQuenne on why people vote the way they do
Black and White women voters are aligned on many societal concerns and key issues, yet a majority consistently vote polar opposite, along racial lines, in each election cycle.
Common Ground Conversations is exploring the reasons why in this series with host Mike Green.
In this episode, community leader and Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne offers her perspective from the viewpoint of a Black woman community activist.