Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:00 AM | Common Ground Conversations: Gina DuQuenne on why people vote the way they do

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Black and White women voters are aligned on many societal concerns and key issues, yet a majority consistently vote polar opposite, along racial lines, in each election cycle.

Common Ground Conversations is exploring the reasons why in this series with host Mike Green.

In this episode, community leader and Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne offers her perspective from the viewpoint of a Black woman community activist.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
