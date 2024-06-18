Juneteenth | What it means to be Black depends upon place

Juneteenth finds the JX crew taking the holiday, and we devote today's program to reflections on life in Black skin.

Louis Chude Sokei is the guest, in an interview from 2021, talking about his amazing journey from child of celebrities in Biafra to the streets of Los Angeles--with Jamaica in between. He learned that "acting Black" means different things in different places, a story he tells in his bookFloating In A Most Peculiar Way: A Memoir.

Hear the details in this encore interview.