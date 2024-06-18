© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
The Jefferson Exchange

Juneteenth | What it means to be Black depends upon place

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 18, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT
Sharona Jacobs

Juneteenth finds the JX crew taking the holiday, and we devote today's program to reflections on life in Black skin.

Louis Chude Sokei is the guest, in an interview from 2021, talking about his amazing journey from child of celebrities in Biafra to the streets of Los Angeles--with Jamaica in between. He learned that "acting Black" means different things in different places, a story he tells in his bookFloating In A Most Peculiar Way: A Memoir.

Hear the details in this encore interview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
