The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Multiple agencies assemble for project to protect Medford's water supply

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 17, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Once upon a time, advertisements of Medford claimed "a mountain spring in every home." That's not quite the truth, but the water supply for Medford and surrounding towns does come from Big Butte Springs in the Cascade.

A fire in that area would be devastating, so plans are in the works to thin the forest and reduce the danger of catastrophic fire. The Snowy Butte Forest Restoration Project just got an infusion of cash from the Oregon Department of Forestry.

We hear how the money will be spent, and get a handle on the overall progress of the project, in a visit with Bill Kuhn from the US Forest Service and Arlo Todd from the Medford Water Commission.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
