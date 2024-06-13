Fri 9 AM | County governments and their structures continue to make headlines

Both Jackson and Josephine Counties voted on proposed changes to their county charters in the May primary election. Both counties saw the ballot measures go down to resounding defeat. And yet, Josephine County voters may get another crack at changing how county commissioners are elected, in the November election.

That's just one of the stories making news in the region this week. There's plenty more where that came from, and JPR News reporters assemble to discuss the week's news and its acquisition. We present another edition of The Debrief, with News Director Erik Neumann and reporters Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Justin Higginbottom.