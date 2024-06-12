Thu 9:25 | South Coast gets extended commemoration and celebration for Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a federal holiday now, but why celebrate for a single day, when you can celebrate for several? That's the spirit in Coos and Curry Counties, as the South Coast Equity Coalition celebrates Juneteenth 2024--dubbed The Family Reunion--from June 18th through the 21st at multiple sites.

Some of the events take note of the infamous 1902 lynching of Alonzo Tucker in Coos Bay, including commemoration along with celebration. We gather with reps from the celebration committee to hear details of an extended coastal Juneteenth.