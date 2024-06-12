© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | South Coast gets extended commemoration and celebration for Juneteenth

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 12, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Juneteenth is a federal holiday now, but why celebrate for a single day, when you can celebrate for several? That's the spirit in Coos and Curry Counties, as the South Coast Equity Coalition celebrates Juneteenth 2024--dubbed The Family Reunion--from June 18th through the 21st at multiple sites.

Some of the events take note of the infamous 1902 lynching of Alonzo Tucker in Coos Bay, including commemoration along with celebration. We gather with reps from the celebration committee to hear details of an extended coastal Juneteenth.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
