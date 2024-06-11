Wed 9 AM | Beyond beanie-weenie: How hippies changed American food

Rice was white, and it came out of a box. That's the way it was for many American households... until the hippies of the 1960s came along. The counterculture also countered the prevailing food culture, embracing organic foods and vegetarianism and brown rice.

Applegate Valley resident Diana Coogle was a true hippie, living on several communes. Her writing and speaking includes a chapter on how hippies helped change American eating habits, a conversation she'll present June 13th at the Talent Historical Society. Diana Coogle returns to the JX studio to talk about food.