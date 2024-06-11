© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Beyond beanie-weenie: How hippies changed American food

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Rice was white, and it came out of a box. That's the way it was for many American households... until the hippies of the 1960s came along. The counterculture also countered the prevailing food culture, embracing organic foods and vegetarianism and brown rice.

Applegate Valley resident Diana Coogle was a true hippie, living on several communes. Her writing and speaking includes a chapter on how hippies helped change American eating habits, a conversation she'll present June 13th at the Talent Historical Society. Diana Coogle returns to the JX studio to talk about food.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
