Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Final meeting about jet boats and other Rogue River issues set for June 17

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 11, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The jet boats get a lot of attention, but they represent just one of many issues regarding the use of the Rogue River between the old Gold Ray Dam site and Lost Creek Dam (roughly 30 miles of river).

State agencies have been gauging public opinion on recreation and conservation activities on that section of the Rogue, a process managed by the group Oregon's Kitchen Table.

The final of several planned community conversations is set for June17th at the Medford Library. We bring in Ashley Massey from the Oregon State Marine Board and Dani Padilla from Oregon Parks and Recreation to talk about the public process, and what will be done with the input.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
