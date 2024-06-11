Wed 9:25 | Final meeting about jet boats and other Rogue River issues set for June 17

The jet boats get a lot of attention, but they represent just one of many issues regarding the use of the Rogue River between the old Gold Ray Dam site and Lost Creek Dam (roughly 30 miles of river).

State agencies have been gauging public opinion on recreation and conservation activities on that section of the Rogue, a process managed by the group Oregon's Kitchen Table.

The final of several planned community conversations is set for June17th at the Medford Library. We bring in Ashley Massey from the Oregon State Marine Board and Dani Padilla from Oregon Parks and Recreation to talk about the public process, and what will be done with the input.