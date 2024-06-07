Mon 9 AM | Why decimated kelp forests affect gray whales, too

There is supposed to be kelp growing on the ocean floor, close to the Oregon coast. But many a kelp forest has been decimated by purple sea urchins, munching away on the leafy greens, with no predators in sight.

It's not a good situation for creatures that depend upon the kelp forests, and it turns out those include gray whales. Less kelp means less whale food, Oregon State University researchers report.

Lisa Hildebrand is the lead author on the recently published paper laying out the findings. Hildebrand, a doctoral candidate, joins us with details.