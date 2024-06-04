© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Coquille tribe plans Oregon's first tribal liquor distillery

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Casinos owned and run by Native American tribes are common today, with more than 500 across the country. But there was not a single tribal casino until the Seminoles opened one on Florida in 1979.

Liquor distilleries are now a growth business for tribes, after the repeal of a federal law from the 1830s that forbade any distilleries on tribal land. California and Washington now have tribal distilleries, and the Coquilletribe is on the glide path to open Oregon's first, at The Mill Casino site in Coos Bay.

We get details on the plans from Margaret Simpson, the CEO of Coquille Economic Development Corporation (CEDCO), and The Mill Vice President Michael Laffey.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
