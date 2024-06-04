Wed 9 AM | Coquille tribe plans Oregon's first tribal liquor distillery

Casinos owned and run by Native American tribes are common today, with more than 500 across the country. But there was not a single tribal casino until the Seminoles opened one on Florida in 1979.

Liquor distilleries are now a growth business for tribes, after the repeal of a federal law from the 1830s that forbade any distilleries on tribal land. California and Washington now have tribal distilleries, and the Coquilletribe is on the glide path to open Oregon's first, at The Mill Casino site in Coos Bay.

We get details on the plans from Margaret Simpson, the CEO of Coquille Economic Development Corporation (CEDCO), and The Mill Vice President Michael Laffey.

