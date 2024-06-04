Wed 9:25 | Life in grant-land: Oregon Community Foundation announces Spring cash awards
Pretty much every nonprofit we talk to on the JX talks about the importance of cash grants to keeping the organization afloat. We get a sense of the grant landscape in examining this year's spring flock of grants from the Oregon Community Foundation.
OCF is scattering nearly $5.3 Million, with grants landing in every one of the state's counties. Not quite $400,000 will end up in Southern Oregon, including a grant toHealthy U in Cave Junction.
We hear more about the grant awards and their uses from Kurt Hildebrand, OCF Regional Director for Southern Oregon, and from Sarah Kitting, Executive Director of Healthy U.