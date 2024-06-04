© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Economy and Finance
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Life in grant-land: Oregon Community Foundation announces Spring cash awards

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Pretty much every nonprofit we talk to on the JX talks about the importance of cash grants to keeping the organization afloat. We get a sense of the grant landscape in examining this year's spring flock of grants from the Oregon Community Foundation.

OCF is scattering nearly $5.3 Million, with grants landing in every one of the state's counties. Not quite $400,000 will end up in Southern Oregon, including a grant toHealthy U in Cave Junction.

We hear more about the grant awards and their uses from Kurt Hildebrand, OCF Regional Director for Southern Oregon, and from Sarah Kitting, Executive Director of Healthy U.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
