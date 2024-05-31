Mon 9 AM | Ashland teacher picked for Ukraine curriculum project

When Russia began its war on Ukraine, large numbers of Americans might have had trouble finding Ukraine on a map. Its history is both very old and very young, and very un-taught in American schools.

Groups of educators have gathered to develop curriculum for teaching American students about Ukraine. And Ashland High School teacher Paul Huard is involved in the process.

A program at Harvard University chose Huard to participate in the curriculum project. He's got first-hand knowledge of Ukraine, and he shares that and details of the project in a visit to the JX.

