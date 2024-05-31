© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Ashland teacher picked for Ukraine curriculum project

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:21 AM PDT
Jorono
/
Pixabay

When Russia began its war on Ukraine, large numbers of Americans might have had trouble finding Ukraine on a map. Its history is both very old and very young, and very un-taught in American schools.

Groups of educators have gathered to develop curriculum for teaching American students about Ukraine. And Ashland High School teacher Paul Huard is involved in the process.

A program at Harvard University chose Huard to participate in the curriculum project. He's got first-hand knowledge of Ukraine, and he shares that and details of the project in a visit to the JX.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team