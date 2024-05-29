© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Siskiyou Upland Trails works toward a vision of connected trails

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 29, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Trails abound in our region, but it's not like you can get from every place to every other place via hiking trail... yet. Siskiyou Upland Trails Association has long worked on connecting trails in the high country west of Interstate Five.

The main goal is the completion of the Jack-Ash Trail, connecting Jacksonville and Ashland by a trail far removed from the main paved roads.

Joy Rogalla is the President of SUTA, and our guest. We explore the overall trail network vision, and what it takes to execute it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
