Why women who share values vote differently from each other

Discrimination is, in theory, illegal in America. But that doesn't stop people from thinking of themselves as parts of identity groups... and thinking of other people as not belonging to their group.

Mike Green from Common Ground Conversations in Medford has been exploring why white and Black women voters often take opposite votes on candidates and issues, despite sharing some very important values. Mike's latest conversation is with Gabi Johnsen, who is both active in the Christian community in Grants Pass and a leader in the local campaign of the Oregon Remembrance Project, confronting the city's past as a "sundown town."