© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Anglers scatter across Oregon for Native Trout Challenge

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 27, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Oregon is famous for its fish, and now people have a chance to gain some level of fame by fishing for trout in several corners of the state. The Oregon Native Trout Challenge is the creation of the nonprofit Basalt to Breakers, and it encourages anglers to try their luck fishing for three kinds of trout in eight separate ecoregions of the state.

It's catch-and-release, so all the anglers need to do is pay the $35 fee, go fishing, catch a fish, and provide some documentation of their catch before releasing it. Things gets a bit more complicated after that, and so we get further details from Basalt to Breakers Executive Director Max McCool and Chief Marketing Officer Nick Sino.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team