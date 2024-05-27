Tue 9:25 | Anglers scatter across Oregon for Native Trout Challenge

Oregon is famous for its fish, and now people have a chance to gain some level of fame by fishing for trout in several corners of the state. The Oregon Native Trout Challenge is the creation of the nonprofit Basalt to Breakers, and it encourages anglers to try their luck fishing for three kinds of trout in eight separate ecoregions of the state.

It's catch-and-release, so all the anglers need to do is pay the $35 fee, go fishing, catch a fish, and provide some documentation of their catch before releasing it. Things gets a bit more complicated after that, and so we get further details from Basalt to Breakers Executive Director Max McCool and Chief Marketing Officer Nick Sino.