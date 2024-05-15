Fri 9:40 AM | My Better Half: Founder of the Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation on her biography, The Gray Bird Sings

For decades, Humboldt County humanitarian Betty Kwan Chinn has helped community members suffering from homelessness, and mental health and substance abuse issues. She's the founder and director of The Betty Kwan Chinn Homeless Foundation and the subject of the biography, The Gray Bird Sings: The Extraordinary Life of Betty Kwan Chinn, by author Karen Price. Chinn joins My Better Half with host Vanessa Finney to discuss her work and journey from homeless youth in China to a life dedicated to philanthropy.

