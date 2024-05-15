Fri 9:25 AM| Savor: The Farm Bus Bistro brings food education to schools and more

Meet Flora, the Farm Bus, a fully licensed mobile educational kitchen and greenhouse. So food is grown, harvested, and prepared in the bus. Farm Bus Bistro owner and teacher/farmer Michelle Calascibetta travels to Rogue Valley schools offering fun and educational opportunities to connect, eat, and grow. She sits down with Savor host and food stylist Will Smith to talk about her work and why its important for kids to connect with the food they consume.

