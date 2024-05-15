© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 AM| Savor: The Farm Bus Bistro brings food education to schools and more

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 15, 2024 at 11:40 AM PDT

Meet Flora, the Farm Bus, a fully licensed mobile educational kitchen and greenhouse. So food is grown, harvested, and prepared in the bus. Farm Bus Bistro owner and teacher/farmer Michelle Calascibetta travels to Rogue Valley schools offering fun and educational opportunities to connect, eat, and grow. She sits down with Savor host and food stylist Will Smith to talk about her work and why its important for kids to connect with the food they consume.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
