Mon 9:25 | You can embrace both religion and science, says the author of 'Purpose'

There are many choices in life that tend to be presented as binary: Regular or decaf? Democrat or Republican? Chocolate or vanilla? To that last one, we add: How about swirl?

That's the basic shape of what Samuel T. Wilkinson took up in his own life. He is both a scientist--a psychiatrist--and a believer. There's room for God AND evolution in his mind, and he suggests there could be for many people. He lays out the thinking in his bookPurpose: What Evolution and Human Nature Imply about the Meaning of Our Existence.

Join us for an exploration of thinking about where we all come from... and where we're going.