Religion and Spirituality
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | You can embrace both religion and science, says the author of 'Purpose'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 3, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

There are many choices in life that tend to be presented as binary: Regular or decaf? Democrat or Republican? Chocolate or vanilla? To that last one, we add: How about swirl?

That's the basic shape of what Samuel T. Wilkinson took up in his own life. He is both a scientist--a psychiatrist--and a believer. There's room for God AND evolution in his mind, and he suggests there could be for many people. He lays out the thinking in his bookPurpose: What Evolution and Human Nature Imply about the Meaning of Our Existence.

Join us for an exploration of thinking about where we all come from... and where we're going.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
