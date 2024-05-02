© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | May presents a flowering on the local music scene

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Summer concerts in the great outdoors are not far away, and there are signs of serious activity on the musical front in advance of that. Musical groups and individuals are ready to roll at the many music venues around the region.

Musician/writer/critic Josh Gross is keeping an eye on the calendar, serving up news about music gigs in May in a new edition of Rogue Sounds. This month's offerings include sounds from near and far, traditional and very new. Very.

This month's list--not in time order, think of it as a set:

  • May 10 - Palmer Squares at Johnny B’s in Medford
  • May 13 - Emily Wolfe at The Dip in Redding
  • May 6 - The Mad Caddies at The Dip in Redding
  • May 30 - Loolowingen and the Far East Idiots at Local 31 in Ashland
  • May 4 - Riders in the Sky at Rogue Theater in Grants Pass
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextRogue Sounds
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team