Housing
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Making the walls miles away from the building: Pacific Wall Systems

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 2, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

As exciting as it can be to see a new building take shape, it can be truly tedious to make the walls. Even when the arrangement of framing lumber goes smoothly, the weather can make the work challenging or miserable.

Enter Pacific Wall Systems, which constructs prefabricated wall panels at a covered plant in Phoenix, saving builders time and effort. PWS is the focus of the latest edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment.

Management consultant and host Cynthia Scherr looks inside the walls of the business, with Vice President Alex Knecht.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
