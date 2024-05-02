Fri 9:25 | Making the walls miles away from the building: Pacific Wall Systems

As exciting as it can be to see a new building take shape, it can be truly tedious to make the walls. Even when the arrangement of framing lumber goes smoothly, the weather can make the work challenging or miserable.

Enter Pacific Wall Systems, which constructs prefabricated wall panels at a covered plant in Phoenix, saving builders time and effort. PWS is the focus of the latest edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment.

Management consultant and host Cynthia Scherr looks inside the walls of the business, with Vice President Alex Knecht.

