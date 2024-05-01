© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Brookings hosts a film festival of movies on paddling

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 1, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Canoe, kayak, or paddleboard, there are lots of places you can go and things you can enjoy with a paddle in your hand. If you need more ideas, you can watch the films presented at the 19th annual Paddling Film Festival. It'll be held Saturday, May 4th, at Chetco Brewing Company in Brookings.

The Oregon Coast Visitors Association is the presenter of the event. What kinds of films are there about paddling? That's one of our first questions for Dave Lacey, the coordinator for the event.

