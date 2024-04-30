Wed 9 AM | Oregon employers celebrate worker safety with May 8 'Safety Break'

Fill in the blank: __ days since an injury at my workplace. Maybe not at your job, but people do get injured at work. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Oregon OSHA) works to keep people as safe as possible, and part of the OR-OSHA efforts include the annual "Safety Break."

The annual event, held on May 8th this year, gives workplaces and workers a chance to pause for a bit and consider potential safety issues on the job. Aaron Corvin, a public information officer at Oregon OSHA, talks to the JX about the two decades of the Safety Break program, and how workers and bosses can make use of the day.