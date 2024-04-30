© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Oregon employers celebrate worker safety with May 8 'Safety Break'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

Fill in the blank: __ days since an injury at my workplace. Maybe not at your job, but people do get injured at work. Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Oregon OSHA) works to keep people as safe as possible, and part of the OR-OSHA efforts include the annual "Safety Break."

The annual event, held on May 8th this year, gives workplaces and workers a chance to pause for a bit and consider potential safety issues on the job. Aaron Corvin, a public information officer at Oregon OSHA, talks to the JX about the two decades of the Safety Break program, and how workers and bosses can make use of the day.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
