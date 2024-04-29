Tue 9:25 | Bam! Pow! Superheroes gather for Rogue Comic Con

Avengers assemble! And while we're at it, let's assemble the Justice League and the Teen Titans and the Fantastic Four.

If you know anything about comic books, you get the references. Characters from these groups and others will be in evidence when the old Medford Comic Con emerges from the Phantom Zone and returns to life as Rogue Comic Con. Watch out for super frenemies May 4th at Pear Blossom Park in downtown Medford.

Sandy Winters, a board member at Friends of the Medford Library and Rogue Comic Con Co-Director, visits to talk about what the day holds in store for heroes and antiheroes and just plain folks.