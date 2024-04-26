Mon 9 AM | Mike Green hosts a Common Ground Conversation on women voters

With the web as a battlefield, many people have gotten skilled at flinging verbal bombs at one another over an endless list of political disagreements. Rogue Valley resident Mike Green is fond of conversations as an alternative. In his work at Common Ground Conversations, he and wife Emily Green show groups how to have conversations that may make them uncomfortable, like talking about race and racism.

Mike Green joins us as a host, bringing Common Ground Conversations to the JX. His first guest is Barbara Geraghty, a member of the Social Equity and Racial Justice Committee in Ashland. She talks about voting trends for Black and white women.

