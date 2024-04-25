© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Celebrating the first generation college students who went on to bigger things

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 25, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
SOU President Rick Bailey
Courtesy of SOU
/
OPB
_

If you grow up poor or in a minority/underserved community, your chances of attending college are slimmer than for the general population. Which is why many campuses have federal TRiO Student Support Services programs, geared to help people enroll in college and work up to graduation.

The program helped Ricky Ruiz get through Southern Oregon University, and Rep. Ruiz is now a member of the Oregon House. He returns to Ashland for an Oregon TRiO conference, and talks with the JX about being in the first generation of his family to attend college, a distinction he shares with SOU President Rick Bailey.

Both share their success stories in this interview.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
