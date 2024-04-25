Fri 9:25 | Celebrating the first generation college students who went on to bigger things

If you grow up poor or in a minority/underserved community, your chances of attending college are slimmer than for the general population. Which is why many campuses have federal TRiO Student Support Services programs, geared to help people enroll in college and work up to graduation.

The program helped Ricky Ruiz get through Southern Oregon University, and Rep. Ruiz is now a member of the Oregon House. He returns to Ashland for an Oregon TRiO conference, and talks with the JX about being in the first generation of his family to attend college, a distinction he shares with SOU President Rick Bailey.

Both share their success stories in this interview.

