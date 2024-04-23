© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | What it takes to convince families that kids need to attend school

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

The stories keep coming about students missing school, and a lot of it. Stay-at-home school during the COVID pandemic appears to be a factor in students and their parents not feeling a need to be in class on a regular basis. Chronic absenteeism--missing 10% of class time in an academic year--has zoomed across the country.

In Oregon, it was nearly double in 2023 what it was pre-pandemic. The Medford School District is actually doing a little better than the statewide average, but absenteeism is still a concern.

We talk to Natalie Hurd and Maris Poling at MSD about trends and responses to chronic absenteeism.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team