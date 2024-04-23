Wed 9 AM | What it takes to convince families that kids need to attend school

The stories keep coming about students missing school, and a lot of it. Stay-at-home school during the COVID pandemic appears to be a factor in students and their parents not feeling a need to be in class on a regular basis. Chronic absenteeism--missing 10% of class time in an academic year--has zoomed across the country.

In Oregon, it was nearly double in 2023 what it was pre-pandemic. The Medford School District is actually doing a little better than the statewide average, but absenteeism is still a concern.

We talk to Natalie Hurd and Maris Poling at MSD about trends and responses to chronic absenteeism.

