The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Something beyond busking: the work of Ashland's 'Park Music Beauty'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 23, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Park Music Beauty Daniel Sperry
Park Music Beauty Daniel Sperry

One man and his cello have now provided thousands of hours of musical enjoyment in Ashland's Lithia Park. Daniel Sperry plays his cello in the park for several hours at a time, usually five days a week. And now he's looking to launch a new generation of people providing music in public spaces, through the nonprofit Park Music Beauty.

Several younger musicians are in training to follow Sperry's footsteps (bowing?) in this musical calling.
Daniel Sperry visits the studio to talk about PMB, its people, its goals, and its funding.

