jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Ashland hosts West Coast premiere of new musical work

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 15, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

"Let me tell you about the birds and the bees," begins a song from the 1960s. We can go one step further: Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University presents "Birds, Bees, Electric Fish," a new work for a flute and percussion quartet.

Two of the members of the quartet are well-known to JX audiences: Terry Longshore and Tessa Brinckman, who perform as Caballito Negro. They return to the Exchange to talk about this week's concert (April 17t), and the commissioning of the work by Princeton composer Juri Seo.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
