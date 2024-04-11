© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Phoenix artist is guest Number One in new JPR program focusing on arts

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 11, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

Beca Blake creates art in a number of different media, a sign of her versatility. That ability to shift with circumstances came in handy during a period when Blake and her children were briefly homeless. And her interest in art and community led to her curating the Woman Kind contemporary art exhibit on display for much of April at an art gallery in Phoenix.

Beca Blake is the first guest in the program hosted by JPR's Vanessa Finney. She and Beca explore art and the impulse to create it, and to foster its creation in others.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team