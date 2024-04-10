Thu 9 AM | Oregon State's hemp center gets grant to work with tribes

It's true that a lot of references to "hemp" in recent years came with quote marks, and a wink and a nudge, because the same plant with different chemistry is marijuana.

True industrial hemp does not get people stoned, but it has many uses in food and fiber, and that's why Oregon State University established its Global Hemp Innovation Center, nearly five years ago.

Now the center has a $10 Million grant in hand to set up partnerships with Native American tribes in Oregon. And the money comes from the federal government, which will not touch marijuana with a ten-foot pole.

Jeffrey Steiner, Director at GHIC, joins us for an overview of the tribal partnerships and other developments in hemp.

