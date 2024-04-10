© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Oregon State's hemp center gets grant to work with tribes

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:46 AM PDT
NickyPe
/
Pixabay

It's true that a lot of references to "hemp" in recent years came with quote marks, and a wink and a nudge, because the same plant with different chemistry is marijuana.

True industrial hemp does not get people stoned, but it has many uses in food and fiber, and that's why Oregon State University established its Global Hemp Innovation Center, nearly five years ago.

Now the center has a $10 Million grant in hand to set up partnerships with Native American tribes in Oregon. And the money comes from the federal government, which will not touch marijuana with a ten-foot pole.

Jeffrey Steiner, Director at GHIC, joins us for an overview of the tribal partnerships and other developments in hemp.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
