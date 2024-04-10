© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Jackson County continues to struggle with crowded and outdated animal shelter

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 10, 2024 at 10:38 AM PDT
It's been a bumpy few years for theJackson County Animal Shelter. The county trimmed back to its core responsibility, which meant no longer taking in, or adopting, cats.

The volunteer group supporting the shelter had its privileges changed, setting off a public debate and ultimately a change in the group's name (from Friends of the Animal Shelter to Friends of the Animals).

Then the county just ran out of space for more dogs, raising the specter of dogs being killed to make room for more. A series of moves--including waiving adoption fees--has eased the overcrowding for now.

Stacey Brubaker is Jackson County's Director of Health & Human Services, the department that oversees the shelter. She joins the JX with an update on the shelter situation.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
