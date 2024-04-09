© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Federal timber cuts in the BLM Medford District: The timber industry position

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 9, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The timber industry is far smaller than it used to be in the region, and the shrinkage may not be over. Witness the recent announcement of C&D Lumber, quitting business in Riddle after more than a century in business.

Yet debates over federal forest management continue, with the latest focus on the Integrated Vegetation Management plan in the Bureau of Land Management Medford District. Conservation groups criticize it and take it to court, while timber industry groups say the plans would improve old growth forests.

Corey Bingaman, a field forester for American Forest Resource Council, joins us with the industry view of the BLM plans.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
