Fri 9:40 | April showers and hours of musical fun to be had
April is when spring is supposed to get serious. The winter slumbers are behind us, and warm weather lies ahead. We think... it's taking a while.
The month DOES offer an array of musical entertainment options, and as usual, musician/writer/critic Josh Gross is keeping an eye on the calendar, serving up news about music gigs in April in a new edition of Rogue Sounds.
This month's offerings include not only gigs by individual bands, but also a couple of festivals, the Oregon Fringe Festival in Ashland and Medford Metalfest.
Here's the list, in the order we listened:
- Saturday, April 20 - William Tyler and the Impossible Truth at The Dip in Redding
- Friday, April 5 - Super Cassette at Three Penny Mercantile in Ashland for First Friday
- Saturday, April 20 - MEDFORD METALFEST - including Othrys
- Wednesday-Sunday, April 24-28 - OREGON FRINGE FEST in Ashland - including Malinka
- Sunday, April 17 - The Happys at Talent Club