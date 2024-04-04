© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | April showers and hours of musical fun to be had

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:01 AM PDT

April is when spring is supposed to get serious. The winter slumbers are behind us, and warm weather lies ahead. We think... it's taking a while.

The month DOES offer an array of musical entertainment options, and as usual, musician/writer/critic Josh Gross is keeping an eye on the calendar, serving up news about music gigs in April in a new edition of Rogue Sounds.

This month's offerings include not only gigs by individual bands, but also a couple of festivals, the Oregon Fringe Festival in Ashland and Medford Metalfest.

Here's the list, in the order we listened:

  • Saturday, April 20 - William Tyler and the Impossible Truth at The Dip in Redding
  • Friday, April 5 - Super Cassette at Three Penny Mercantile in Ashland for First Friday
  • Saturday, April 20 - MEDFORD METALFEST - including Othrys
  • Wednesday-Sunday, April 24-28 - OREGON FRINGE FEST in Ashland - including Malinka
  • Sunday, April 17 - The Happys at Talent Club
Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team