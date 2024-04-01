© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildlife
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Why wolverines are showing up in areas of Oregon with lots of people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 1, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

It's hard enough to find a wolverine in its natural habitat, in the wild parts of Oregon. So it registers as a real surprise when wolverines turn up in areas occupied by people, as they did recently in three different places on the Oregon Coast.

The sightings were captured on camera and verified by Oregon Fish & Wildlife, which says wolverines may pass through human habitat on the way to more comfortable environments. The critters are protected in Oregon, just one indication of their rarity.

Derek Broman, Game Program Manager with ODFW, visits with some information on wolverine movements and the appropriate human responses.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
