A federal lawsuit in Brookings, housing for wildfire survivors in Phoenix, Shasta County recall results, and more
There's a lot of news to cover in a busy week for the JPR newsroom. Our reporting staff talks over the doings of recent days, including news that Oregon’s housing agency will replace instead of rebuild dozens of modular homes in Phoenix meant for wildfire survivors, in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief.
JPR reporters, Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Justin Higginbottom, gather for the conversation.