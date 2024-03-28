© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

A federal lawsuit in Brookings, housing for wildfire survivors in Phoenix, Shasta County recall results, and more

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 28, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT

There's a lot of news to cover in a busy week for the JPR newsroom. Our reporting staff talks over the doings of recent days, including news that Oregon’s housing agency will replace instead of rebuild dozens of modular homes in Phoenix meant for wildfire survivors, in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief.

JPR reporters, Jane Vaughan, Roman Battaglia, and Justin Higginbottom, gather for the conversation.

Rogue Valley NewsShasta County
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
