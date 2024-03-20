© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | When outdoor fun goes wrong: the teaching of wilderness first aid

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 20, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
A raft from Noah’s River Adventures hitting the first small rapids after departing from Spring Island on the Upper Klamath River in June, 2023.
Erik Neumann
/
JPR
A raft from Noah’s River Adventures hitting the first small rapids after departing from Spring Island on the Upper Klamath River in June, 2023.

With our collection of mountains, lakes, and rivers, there's plenty of outdoor adventure available in the region.

Some of the most fun involves going fast. Around rocks. Things can and do go wrong, and that's why there are people available to teach first aid skills and more to the people who lead outdoor adventures.

MedTreks International is in this line of work, and it will offer a two-day Wilderness First Aid Certification course in May.

We get details on the skills and tools involved, in a chat with Ari Rasori, the owner of MedTreks.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team