Thu 9:25 | When outdoor fun goes wrong: the teaching of wilderness first aid

With our collection of mountains, lakes, and rivers, there's plenty of outdoor adventure available in the region.

Some of the most fun involves going fast. Around rocks. Things can and do go wrong, and that's why there are people available to teach first aid skills and more to the people who lead outdoor adventures.

MedTreks International is in this line of work, and it will offer a two-day Wilderness First Aid Certification course in May.

We get details on the skills and tools involved, in a chat with Ari Rasori, the owner of MedTreks.

