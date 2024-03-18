Tue 9:40 | Dams on a smaller scale: how we can help beavers work the land

Our moment in history features both the removal of large dams (see: Klamath River) and a new appreciation for smaller natural dams, like the ones built by beavers. Humans changed the landscape of the region, both through their own actions and through the elimination of most beavers from the land.

Project Beaver, officially headquartered in Jacksonville, aims to work with beavers to restore the land to some semblance of what it once was. Jakob Shockey is the founder and executive director of the project. We welcome him to the JX studio for a chat about the things beavers do, and how humans can help them as beaver believers.