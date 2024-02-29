Fri 9:40 | Having a sweet old time at the Oregon Chocolate Festival

Valentine's Day came and went, but maybe the desire for chocolate did not leave with it. Not a problem; there's plenty left in the world, and a lot of it will be available for sampling at the Oregon Chocolate Festival, coming to Ashland this weekend (March 1-3).

So guess what's featured in the latest edition of Savor, our food podcast? Will Smith, food stylist and our podcast host, brings in Karolina Lavagnino for a visit. She was present at the conception, and talks about how her creation has evolved over two decades of chocolate love.