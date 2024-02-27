Wed 9:25 | OLLI in Ashland offers advice course for people aging alone

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Money and Personal Finances
The Jefferson Exchange

OLLI in Ashland offers advice course for people aging alone

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 27, 2024

It is not at all uncommon for a person to enter the last few years of life alone, either widowed or divorced or never married. And there's a subset in there, of people who have no children, or family is either distant or estranged. One tag for this group is "solo ager."

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Southern Oregon University offers a course in its spring catalog on "Planning as a Solo Ager," with tips and details on recommended documents and contacts and procedures for someone heading into the home stretch of life solo. Ellen Waldman is one of the instructors, and our guest on the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
