The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | The twisting of a Jane Austen story into a tale for the 21st century

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 23, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Jane Austen challenged some of the thinking of her time, but she could not have imagined things like the Internet and video, and embarrasing viral video clips. Fortunately (or not), we have those things in our time, and Nikki Payne makes use of them in her subverting of Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

Payne takes Austen's story, brings it into the present, adds melanin, and voila: Sex, Lies and Sensibility. Instead of Elinor, Marianne, and Edward, the new book features Nora, Yanne, and Ennis. Nikki Payne visits with Angela Decker to talk about this, her second reworking of Austen.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
