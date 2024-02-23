Mon 9:25 | The twisting of a Jane Austen story into a tale for the 21st century

Jane Austen challenged some of the thinking of her time, but she could not have imagined things like the Internet and video, and embarrasing viral video clips. Fortunately (or not), we have those things in our time, and Nikki Payne makes use of them in her subverting of Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

Payne takes Austen's story, brings it into the present, adds melanin, and voila: Sex, Lies and Sensibility. Instead of Elinor, Marianne, and Edward, the new book features Nora, Yanne, and Ennis. Nikki Payne visits with Angela Decker to talk about this, her second reworking of Austen.