Wellness for the member of the family that can't say the term (woof!)

If you don't like artificial ingredients in your food, why would your pet? That's the basic thinking behind Wellness Pet Supplies in Ashland, which goes well beyond food, to toys and supplies and anything else used by the family pet, all designed to be environmentally friendly.

Billie Jo Vinson co-founded the store later in life, getting the attention of our My Better Half podcast, which visits with people who've made significant gains and changes in life's second act. Host Vanessa Finney talks to Billie Jo Vinson about health for people, health for animals, and how things came together in a store for pets and their people.