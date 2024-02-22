© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Labor
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wellness for the member of the family that can't say the term (woof!)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

If you don't like artificial ingredients in your food, why would your pet? That's the basic thinking behind Wellness Pet Supplies in Ashland, which goes well beyond food, to toys and supplies and anything else used by the family pet, all designed to be environmentally friendly.

Billie Jo Vinson co-founded the store later in life, getting the attention of our My Better Half podcast, which visits with people who've made significant gains and changes in life's second act. Host Vanessa Finney talks to Billie Jo Vinson about health for people, health for animals, and how things came together in a store for pets and their people.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Appfeed
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team