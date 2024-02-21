© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Numbers show increasing dependence on retirement income on Oregon's South Coast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 21, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

People come to the Southern Oregon Coast to retire. Certainly not ALL of the people who live on the coast are retirees, but definitely more of them over time. The Oregon Coast Visitors Association commissioned a study, and it found that 38% and more of the local income in Curry, Coos, and coastal Douglas counties came from Social Security and other government programs.

The flip side is that there is less income now coming from traditional employment in industries like timber and commercial fishing. The study updates numbers first collected 30 years ago, and updated several times since. We explore the findings and their implications with Marcus Hinz, the OCVA Executive Director, and economist Hans Radtke.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
