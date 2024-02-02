© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9:40 | New Oregon law forbids use of fire risk map in insurance company decisions

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 2, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

It was a map, just a map. But oh, the uproar it produced among Oregon landowners. The state Department of Forestry put the map out, showing zones of wildfire risk all over the state. Landowners were livid, some of them thinking the map would be used to set fire insurance rates, or deny coverage outright.

ODF withdrew the map, and then the legislature got to work, passing a bill, Senate Bill 82, to forbid the use of that or any map in deciding insurance coverage. The law took effect at the beginning of the year, and its regulatory domain is within the Department of Consumer and Business Services, within the Division of Financial Regulation.

DFR Administrator T.K. Keen visits to add details to SB 82.

