Fri 9:40 | On the wing back to Oregon: Tessa Brinckman releases new music

It should not have surprised us when Tessa Brinckman left the Rogue Valley behind and took her musical skills to New York City. Brinckman is, after all, from New Zealand originally, and has traveled the world in search of music and fellow music makers.

She and her collection of flutes pipe out new sounds on the album "Take Wing, Roll Back," officially released on February 9th. We get to hear some of the sounds, and the voice of the primary creator, as Tessa Brinckman returns to the JX for a long-distance visit prior to an April concert date in the Rogue Valley.