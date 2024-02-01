© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | On the wing back to Oregon: Tessa Brinckman releases new music

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

It should not have surprised us when Tessa Brinckman left the Rogue Valley behind and took her musical skills to New York City. Brinckman is, after all, from New Zealand originally, and has traveled the world in search of music and fellow music makers.

She and her collection of flutes pipe out new sounds on the album "Take Wing, Roll Back," officially released on February 9th. We get to hear some of the sounds, and the voice of the primary creator, as Tessa Brinckman returns to the JX for a long-distance visit prior to an April concert date in the Rogue Valley.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team