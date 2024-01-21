Tue 9:40 | California takes steps to teach media literacy under new law

© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

California takes steps to teach media literacy under new law

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 21, 2024 at 2:25 PM PST

The Jan 6 capitol rioters were not FBI agents, Nikki Haley was not born in India, and contrails are not sent out to change the weather. These are pretty easy to establish, but imagine the effect of seeing such headlines when you're young and impressionable, and have not spent a lot of time viewing or listening to actual journalism.

That's why California has a new law in place requiring the teaching of media literacy, meant to help children figure out the difference between real news and the fake variety. Sam Wineburg, the founder of the Stanford History Education Group, has long studied how students respond to media. His research was used in crafting California's bill. He spends some time on our Education Week talking about critical thinking in regard to media... and how "critical ignoring" can be an important tool.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
