Mon 9 AM | OSU Director of Tribal Relations kicks off Education Week on the JX

There are few subject that areas that stay in the news as often as education. What we learn, how we learn, why we don't... these are constant concerns. The JX is observing Education Week this week, exploring education from many different angles and personalities. We start with an educator put in a position to help more people who need better access to education and services within it: Chance White Eyes, the first Director of Tribal Relations at Oregon State University. We caught up with him while he was transitioning to the new job, to talk about responsibilities and goals, both for Oregon's Native Americans, and for OSU. https://today.oregonstate.edu/news/oregon-state-university-names-inaugural-director-tribal-relations

