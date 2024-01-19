© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Education Exemplar: boosting educational results for Black and brown girls

Published January 19, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Educational outcomes are not the same for everyone. Some people learn a whole lot, some learn less than that. There is great disparity by race in this country, with Black and Latino Americans more likely to get lower grades and test scores, and more likely to drop out of school. Those are the outcomes, and it leads many people to question the inputs: who is in control of the educations of the people who are not doing well? Monique Couvson took up this question and more several years ago, in the book Sing a Rhythm, Dance a Blues: Liberatory Education for Black and Brown Girls. We return to our interview with the author, as part of our Education Week coverage. Rob Goodwin interviewed Monique W. Morris, as she was known then, in 2019. https://thenewpress.com/books/sing-rhythm-dance-blues

The Jefferson Exchange
Stay Connected