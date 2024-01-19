Mon 9:25 | Education Exemplar: boosting educational results for Black and brown girls

Educational outcomes are not the same for everyone. Some people learn a whole lot, some learn less than that. There is great disparity by race in this country, with Black and Latino Americans more likely to get lower grades and test scores, and more likely to drop out of school. Those are the outcomes, and it leads many people to question the inputs: who is in control of the educations of the people who are not doing well? Monique Couvson took up this question and more several years ago, in the book Sing a Rhythm, Dance a Blues: Liberatory Education for Black and Brown Girls. We return to our interview with the author, as part of our Education Week coverage. Rob Goodwin interviewed Monique W. Morris, as she was known then, in 2019. https://thenewpress.com/books/sing-rhythm-dance-blues

