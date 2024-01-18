Floods, casinos and SCOTUS figure in a busy news week

The U.S. Supreme Court will talk about Grants Pass sometime this year. The court decided to hear the appeal of the ruling that forces the city--many cities, actually--to let people camp in city parks if no shelter is available.

That is just one event in a newsy week, one that also includes flooding in Humboldt County and a contentious casino proposal in Medford. JPR reporters have stayed busy, and they gather to discuss the stories and their coverage, in a new edition of our podcast The Debrief.

News Director Erik Neumann sits down with reporters Justin Higginbottom, Jane Vaughan, and Roman Battaglia.