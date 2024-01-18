© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | How to get hoarding behaviors under control

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

We get attached to our stuff. One number should prove that: 38% of Americans report using self-storage units to hold the stuff they don't have room for at home. But then there are the people who continue to hold onto possessions even when their homes get cluttered, crowded, and even impassable in places.

That could indicate hoarding, and Rogue Valley Council of Governments (RVCOG) offers a in-depth course to help people push away their hoarding behaviors... and some of their stuff. Andra Hollenbeck covers the concept in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our joint project with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon chapter.

Andra brings in Ellen Denninger, a Behavioral Health Specialist with RVCOG's Senior & Disability Services, to explore how hoarding starts, and how it can be curtailed.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
