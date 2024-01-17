Thu 9:40 | Britt Festival Orchestra splits season with two guest conductors

Teddy Abrams put in ten seasons as the musical director and conductor of the Britt Festival Orchestra for the summer concerts in Jacksonville. He stepped down after last season, opening the door to a new person. Or... a familiar one, maybe.

In fact, two guest conductors will lead the BFO for the 2024 season, and one is well known to Britt audiences: Peter Bay, who stepped down a decade ago after a long run. He will share the season with Alexandra Arrieche, who has wide experience with orchestras in the United States and overseas.

Peter Bay joins us to talk about his surprise return to Britt.